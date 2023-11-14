The German concern Rheinmetall will deliver 25 Leopard 1 tanks to the Armed Forces next year

The German arms concern Rheinmetall received an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks in 2024.

The concern does not name the amount of the contract but only notes that it is a double-digit amount of millions of euros. The tanks will be repaired and equipped. Together with them, five Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles, and two training tanks will be delivered. The order also covers training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance, and other support services.

Delivery should take place in 2024. Leopard 1 systems are currently being overhauled and are being prepared for use at Rheinmetallʼs Unterluss and Kassel plants.

In 2024, Rheinmetall will deliver 14 more Leopard 2A4 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, financed by the Netherlands and Denmark.