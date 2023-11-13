The Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested a MP Yaroslav Dubnevych in absentia

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in absentia a MP from the "For the Future" group Yaroslav Dubnevych, who is involved in the case of embezzlement of 93 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ).

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) on November 13.

Yaroslav Dubnevych is currently wanted internationally. His lawyers stated that he is being treated, but where exactly, they did not specify.

The case of Yaroslav Dubnevych

According to the investigation, Dubnevych and eight other officials organized a scheme under which the "Production Support Center" branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" purchased shooting products at significantly inflated prices from 2015 to 2017. For this, intermediary companies were involved in the tenders, one of which belongs to Dubnevych. The MP himself allegedly lobbied for funds to be allocated from the UZ budget for purchases in his companies. Losses from the scheme exceed 93 million hryvnias.