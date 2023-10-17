Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: the MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is on the wanted list by NABU

The MP Yaroslav Dubnevych from the group "For the Future" is on the wanted list by the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU).

NABU press service writes about this.

The case concerns the embezzlement of state gas worth 2.1 billion hryvnias. Previously, NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) declared the deputy about the suspicion of embezzlement (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code) and money laundering (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code). For this, he faces up to 15 years behind bars with confiscation.

Itʼs a case of gas embezzlement

The investigation believes that the Novoyavorivska and Novorozdolska thermal power plants (TPP) — in the Lviv region — controlled by Dubnevych entered into a series of agreements to purchase gas at discounted prices from "Naftogaz" of Ukraine for the production of thermal energy for the population. However, the gas was spent on the production of electricity, which was then sold to SE "Energorynok" at the market price. The TPP received gas in 2013-2017.

Under this scheme, TPPs received surplus profits of over 3.5 billion hryvnias. According to the version of the investigation, during 2013-2018, Dubnevych laundered more than 450 million of the specified amount, transferring it to the accounts of controlled LLC and non-resident companies, and then returning it to Ukraine under the guise of investments in business in the Lviv region. NABU also revealed a scheme of embezzlement, in which the MP is believed to be the organizer.

The case has been under investigation for a long time — other participants of the scheme were informed of the suspicion in January 2018 (episode regarding the theft of gas for 1.4 billion hryvnias) and in August 2020 (episode regarding the theft of gas for 729.8 million).