Theft of gas worth 2.1 billion hryvnias. The MP Yaroslav Dubnevych was declared the suspicion

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anticorruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) informed the MP from the "For the Future" group Yaroslav Dubnevych the suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of state gas worth 2.1 billion hryvnias.

NABU and SAP do not name the suspect, but the sources of "Babel" in the anti-corruption bodies name Dubnevych. The MP is charged with embezzlement (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code) and money laundering (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the thermal power plants (TPP) Novoyavorivska and Novorozdolska (Lviv region) controlled by his companies entered into a series of agreements on the purchase of gas at discounted prices from "Naftogaz" of Ukraine for the production of thermal energy for the population. However, the gas was spent on the production of electricity, which was then sold to SE "Energorynok" at the market price. The TPP received gas in 2013-2017.

Under this scheme, TPPs received surplus profits of over 3.5 billion hryvnias. According to the investigation, during 2013-2018, Dubnevych laundered more than 450 million of the specified amount, transferring it to the accounts of controlled LLC and non-resident companies, and then returning it to Ukraine under the guise of investments in business in the Lviv region.

NABU showed the embezzlement scheme, in which the MP is believed to be the organizer.

This case has been under investigation for a long time. Other participants of the scheme were informed of the suspicion in January 2018 (episode regarding the theft of gas for 1.4 billion hryvnias) and in August 2020 (episode regarding the theft of gas for 729.8 million). The indictments against the five suspects are already in court. The property complexes of both TPPs, worth about 800 million hryvnias, were seized.

Now the issue of selecting a preventive measure for Dubnevych is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing.