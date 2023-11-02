The MP Yaroslav Dubnevych was declared wanted

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the request of the prosecutor and announced that the MP from the "For the Future" group Yaroslav Dubnevych, who is a suspect in the case of embezzlement of 93 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ), is on the international wanted list.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center.

The prosecutor reported that on October 8, 2023, Dubnevych crossed the border of Romania with Hungary, where he is now — unknown. This was answered by Europol at the request of the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, it is not known how Dubnevych crossed the Ukrainian border, because there is no data about it in the system. His lawyer stated that the deputy is undergoing treatment, but they did not say where exactly.

The case of Yaroslav Dubnevych

According to the investigation, Dubnevych and eight other officials organized a scheme under which the "Production Support Center" branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" purchased shooting products at significantly inflated prices from 2015 to 2017. For this, intermediary companies were involved in the tenders, one of which belongs to Dubnevych. The MP himself allegedly lobbied for funds to be allocated from the UZ budget for purchases in his companies. Losses from the scheme exceed 93 million hryvnias.