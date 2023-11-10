News

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has declassified data on military equipment that was transferred to Ukraine

Anhelina Sheremet
The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has published a classified list of equipment transferred to Ukraine. The cost of the assistance is €241.5 million.

Thus, the Czech Republic transferred in the period from February 2022 to October 2023:

  • four Mi-24 Hind helicopters manufactured in 2005, 2006;
  • 4.2 million cartridges for small arms;
  • 128 mortars manufactured in 1971-1979;
  • 17,400 mortar shells;
  • 62 tanks of 1968, 1977, 1985-1989, 1993;
  • 13 self-propelled howitzers;
  • 435 air defense means;
  • 131 BMP of 1973-1989, 1993 and 1999.

Part of the equipment was delivered from Czech warehouses, part was provided by arms companies.