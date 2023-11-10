The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has declassified data on military equipment that was transferred to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has published a classified list of equipment transferred to Ukraine. The cost of the assistance is €241.5 million.

Thus, the Czech Republic transferred in the period from February 2022 to October 2023:

four Mi-24 Hind helicopters manufactured in 2005, 2006;

4.2 million cartridges for small arms;

128 mortars manufactured in 1971-1979;

17,400 mortar shells;

62 tanks of 1968, 1977, 1985-1989, 1993;

13 self-propelled howitzers;

435 air defense means;

131 BMP of 1973-1989, 1993 and 1999.

Part of the equipment was delivered from Czech warehouses, part was provided by arms companies.