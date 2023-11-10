The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has declassified data on military equipment that was transferred to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has published a classified list of equipment transferred to Ukraine. The cost of the assistance is €241.5 million.
Thus, the Czech Republic transferred in the period from February 2022 to October 2023:
- four Mi-24 Hind helicopters manufactured in 2005, 2006;
- 4.2 million cartridges for small arms;
- 128 mortars manufactured in 1971-1979;
- 17,400 mortar shells;
- 62 tanks of 1968, 1977, 1985-1989, 1993;
- 13 self-propelled howitzers;
- 435 air defense means;
- 131 BMP of 1973-1989, 1993 and 1999.
Part of the equipment was delivered from Czech warehouses, part was provided by arms companies.
- In the coming months, Denmark and the Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, heavy weapons and other equipment. As part of the first part of the project, Ukraine will receive almost 50 units of infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2 500 pistols, 7 000 rifles, 500 light machine guns and 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, as well as large-caliber ammunition. In the future, Denmark and the Czech Republic plan to transfer another 500 heavy machine guns, 280 recoilless guns, 7 000 anti-tank weapons, 10 000 hand grenades, 60 mortar systems and anti-drone systems.
- 146 Czechs received permission from the countryʼs president Petro Pavel to participate in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Defense Forces. Eight people were refused.