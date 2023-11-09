The MP Andriy Nikolayenko was sent under house arrest. He hit the girl to death

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent the MP of the "Motherland" faction Andriy Nikolayenko, who hit an 18-year-old girl to death, to 24-hour house arrest.

This is reported by UNN.

He will be under house arrest with an electronic bracelet until January 4.

Nikolayenko disagrees with the precautionary measure and will file an appeal.

"I do not create a public danger. It would be better if the investigators took away my driverʼs license, rather than deprive me of the opportunity to work in the Verkhovna Rada. I will work online," said Nikolayenko.