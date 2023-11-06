News

The MP from “Motherland” Andriy Nikolayenko received suspicion. He hit an 18-year-old girl to death

Anhelina Sheremet
The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the suspicion to the MP of "Motherland" Andriy Nikolayenko, who hit an 18-year-old girl to death on the Zhytomyr highway.

According to preliminary data, Nikolayenko exceeded the permitted maximum speed. Now they are deciding the issue of preventive measures against the MP.

