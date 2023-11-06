The MP from “Motherland” Andriy Nikolayenko received suspicion. He hit an 18-year-old girl to death

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the suspicion to the MP of "Motherland" Andriy Nikolayenko, who hit an 18-year-old girl to death on the Zhytomyr highway.
According to preliminary data, Nikolayenko exceeded the permitted maximum speed. Now they are deciding the issue of preventive measures against the MP.
- On November 3, 2023, at around 10:00 a.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Berezivka (Kyiv region), Andriy Nikolayenko hit an 18-year-old girl, who was crossing the road. The girl died on the spot. The MP himself stated that he was sober and did not break the rules, but "the tragedy could not be avoided." He promises to contribute to the investigation and pass all examinations.