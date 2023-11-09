The MIA named the number of soldiers killed in traffic accidents at checkpoints since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

The deputy director of the Ministry of Internal Affairsʼ (MIA) Communications Department Anton Strashko informed that since February 2022, 11 military and police officers have died at checkpoints due to road accidents.
He stated this on "Radio Svoboda".
As a result of the accident, another 37 employees were injured. In most cases, drivers violated traffic rules, in particular, did not observe speed limits, did not take into account the road situation, weather conditions.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of checkpoints in Ukraine has been reduced, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that they are still needed.
"The country is in a state of war, hostilities are underway. Checkpoints — their main task is to identify potential criminals, dangerous persons, sabotage and intelligence groups. And in fact, there are no safe cities now — Russia is doing everything to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," added Strashko.
- On November 7, a car hit a border guard at a checkpoint in Transcarpathia. The soldier was arrested, and the driver was detained.
- In the evening of November 6, in the Desnyansky district of the capital, the driver of a Renault car hit a border guard employee at a checkpoint. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.
- On the night of October 22, at the entrance to the capital, a Honda driver hit a serviceman at a checkpoint — he died on the spot. Drager showed that the driver was sober.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), three minutes before the curfew began. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. Since May 27, judge Oleksiy Tandyr has been in the pre-trial detention center.