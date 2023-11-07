A military woman was hit at a checkpoint in Kyiv — she survived

On the evening of November 6, in the Desnyansky district of the capital, the driver of a Renault car hit an employee of the border service at a checkpoint. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.
The National Police writes about it.
The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was driving along Brovarsky prospect from Brovary in the direction of Kyiv. He hit a military woman who was on duty at a checkpoint and was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.
The man passed a drug test and was found to be sober.
The investigators classified the accident under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules with consequences. The investigation is ongoing.
- On the night of October 22, when entering the capital in the direction of Brovarsky prospect, the Honda driver saw a truck and braked sharply. Due to the fog, he lost control and drove into the far right lane, where he ran into a serviceman at a checkpoint — he died on the spot. Drager showed that the driver was sober.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. Since May 27, judge Oleksiy Tandyr has been in the pre-trial detention center.