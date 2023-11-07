A military woman was hit at a checkpoint in Kyiv — she survived

On the evening of November 6, in the Desnyansky district of the capital, the driver of a Renault car hit an employee of the border service at a checkpoint. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

The National Police writes about it.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was driving along Brovarsky prospect from Brovary in the direction of Kyiv. He hit a military woman who was on duty at a checkpoint and was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The man passed a drug test and was found to be sober.

The investigators classified the accident under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety rules with consequences. The investigation is ongoing.