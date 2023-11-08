France will allocate €200 million to support Ukraine

The government of France will add €200 million to the Ukrainian support fund so that the Ukrainian army can purchase French military equipment.

"Le Monde" writes about this with reference to the words of French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The minister spoke before the National Assembly at the beginning of the consideration of loans for the "defense" mission of the draft budget (PLF) for 2024 in the first reading. He stated that the additional assistance is part of the consideration of the financial bill, according to which the appropriations for this fiscal year are adjusted. The budget of the French Ministry of Defense is planned to increase by €3.3 billion in 2024 (+7.5%) to €47.2 billion.

According to Lekorny, the amendment on the allocation of additional money will allow Ukraine to implement a new strategy for the purchase of new equipment.