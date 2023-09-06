France handed over 150 Delair drones to Ukraine

Ukraine received more than 150 drones from the French company Delair. Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu announced this on September 6.

Ukraine itself chose the type of drone, and the French government financed their production. Lekornyu noted that the drones have already been delivered.

Delair offers the DT46, DT26 Line and UX11 drones, and it also manufactures attack drones for the French military (these are low-cost attack drones that are easy to use and can engage light targets at a range of 5 kilometers).