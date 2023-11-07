A new camp for Russian prisoners of war will soon open in Ukraine

In Ukraine, due to the large number of Russian prisoners of war, a new camp for their detention will be opened in the near future.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this on November 7.

Lubinets emphasized that following the example of the “West-1” camp, the conditions in the new camp will meet all the requirements of international humanitarian law. The Russian military will have medical assistance, three meals a day, contact with relatives and constant access to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The camp itself is located in the deep rear, as it is stipulated by the Geneva Conventions.

The increase in the number of prisoners of war is related both to the situation at the front and to the fact that Russia blocks the exchange of prisoners.