Collaborator Oleg Tsaryov survived the attempt. He gave interviews to propagandists

Collaborator Oleg Tsaryov survived the attempt. He gave an interview to the propaganda channel "Pershyi Sevastopolskyi", in which he stated that he was feeling well and undergoing rehabilitation. Judging by the video, he has no critical injuries.
He accused the special services of Ukraine of the attempt and said that some of those involved were allegedly detained. According to him, recordings from surveillance cameras helped.
On October 31, the Russian FSB announced the arrest of the "coordinator" of the attempt. This is allegedly a resident of Yalta who, on the "task of SBU", was watching Tsaryov and made a hiding place for weapons. The perpetrator of the attack is still being sought.
Babel sources confirmed that the assassination attempt on Oleg Tsaryov was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Its details are not disclosed. It is known that the collaborator was hit by two shots from a firearm. Tsarevʼs Telegram channel also claimed that he was shot twice around midnight on the territory of the sanatorium in Yalta, where he lives.
- Oleg Tsaryov is a member of the Council of Four Convocations, last elected from the Party of Regions (2012 to 2014). In May 2014, he ran for president, but withdrew his candidacy. In June of the same year, the Verkhovna Rada stripped him of parliamentary immunity and agreed to his arrest on suspicion of separatism. At the end of June 2014, Tsaryov fled to the occupied Donbas, where he became the speaker of the "Parliament of the Union of Peopleʼs Republics" — a body of pro-Russian militants, which was supposed to unite the "parliaments" of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".
- During the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tsaryov crossed the state border of Ukraine and drove into the temporarily occupied territory of the Kyiv region to help the Russian occupiers. In particular, in the temporarily occupied village of Katyuzhanka, Vyshhorodsky district, he and other collaborators recorded interviews for Russian propagandists and talked about Russian soldiers as "liberators from Nazism."
- A week before the Russian invasion, American intelligence wrote that in the event of a Russian invasion, Oleg Tsaryov could become the head of the puppet government in Ukraine.
- On May 3, 2022, Ukraine sentenced Tsaryov in absentia to 12 years in prison. He was found guilty of public calls for separatism and public calls for a violent change of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order. In May 2023, Tsaryov was suspected of treason — he was the one who gave the Russians data on the results of the missile attack on the Kremenchug Oil Refinery.