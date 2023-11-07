Collaborator Oleg Tsaryov survived the attempt. He gave interviews to propagandists

Collaborator Oleg Tsaryov survived the attempt. He gave an interview to the propaganda channel "Pershyi Sevastopolskyi", in which he stated that he was feeling well and undergoing rehabilitation. Judging by the video, he has no critical injuries.

He accused the special services of Ukraine of the attempt and said that some of those involved were allegedly detained. According to him, recordings from surveillance cameras helped.

On October 31, the Russian FSB announced the arrest of the "coordinator" of the attempt. This is allegedly a resident of Yalta who, on the "task of SBU", was watching Tsaryov and made a hiding place for weapons. The perpetrator of the attack is still being sought.

Babel sources confirmed that the assassination attempt on Oleg Tsaryov was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Its details are not disclosed. It is known that the collaborator was hit by two shots from a firearm. Tsarevʼs Telegram channel also claimed that he was shot twice around midnight on the territory of the sanatorium in Yalta, where he lives.