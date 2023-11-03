The US House of Representatives approved aid to Israel separately from Ukraine. Biden promises to veto

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel. The document received 226 votes for and 196 against. Almost all Democrats voted against, except for twelve. Now the bill will be sent to the Senate, as "Voice of America" reports.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that he vetoed this draft law, because it does not contain a part of aid for Ukraine.

The top Democrat in the Senate Chuck Schumer said that the bill proposed by the Republicans would not pass the upper chamber, even if approved by the House of Representatives.