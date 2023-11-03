The US House of Representatives approved aid to Israel separately from Ukraine. Biden promises to veto

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel. The document received 226 votes for and 196 against. Almost all Democrats voted against, except for twelve. Now the bill will be sent to the Senate, as "Voice of America" reports.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that he vetoed this draft law, because it does not contain a part of aid for Ukraine.
The top Democrat in the Senate Chuck Schumer said that the bill proposed by the Republicans would not pass the upper chamber, even if approved by the House of Representatives.
- On October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for additional $106 billion in aid. Of them, $61.4 billion is for supporting Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the United States and Mexico. This is a total package. Biden urged Congress to vote on both initiatives in the package.
- At the same time, the newly appointed speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson advocates that aid to Ukraine be considered separately from the aid package to Israel. Johnson is also demanding more accountability from the White House on aid to Ukraine. At the same time, some time after his election, Johnson did say that the United States should help Ukraine.