The Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the supervisory board of the GTS Operator and thereby fulfilled the “beacon” of the International Monetary Fund

The government approved the composition of the supervisory board of LLC "Operator of the gas transport system of Ukraine". It included three independent members and one state representative.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about this.

Independent members are David Charles Davies, Jan Chadam and Serhii Konovets. Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk was appointed from the state.

Thus, Ukraine fulfilled its obligations (one of the "beacons") to the International Monetary Fund.

In September of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC to the Ministry of Energy. Later, members of the nomination committee approved the requirements for candidates for the supervisory board.