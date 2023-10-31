The Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the supervisory board of the GTS Operator and thereby fulfilled the “beacon” of the International Monetary Fund

The government approved the composition of the supervisory board of LLC "Operator of the gas transport system of Ukraine". It included three independent members and one state representative.
The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about this.
Independent members are David Charles Davies, Jan Chadam and Serhii Konovets. Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk was appointed from the state.
Thus, Ukraine fulfilled its obligations (one of the "beacons") to the International Monetary Fund.
In September of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC to the Ministry of Energy. Later, members of the nomination committee approved the requirements for candidates for the supervisory board.
- On October 4, the International Monetary Fund opened a permanent office in Kyiv. The government of Ukraine expects $5.4 billion in tranches from the IMF in 2024.
- In early July, the IMFʼs Enhanced Financing Program (EFF) for Ukraine was supplemented with four beacons: on the Budget Code, the "5-7-9" lending program, the State Tax and Customs Service, and the GTS Operator. In the same month, Ukraine received a second tranche in the amount of $890 million from the International Monetary Fund.