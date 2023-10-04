For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF resumed the work of its representative office in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) opened a permanent office in Kyiv, which was closed at the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022.

This was reported by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

On October 1, the IMF team led by the Deputy Director of the Fundʼs European Department Uma Ramakrishnan arrived in Kyiv and began meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other key partners.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has already held the first meeting with the IMF mission in more than three years. According to him, it was about the implementation of a four-year program worth $15.6 billion.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government stated that they expect $5.4 billion in tranches from the IMF in 2024.