The IMF supplemented the support program for Ukraine with four new “beacons”. What has changed?

The Extended Financing Program (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ukraine was supplemented with four "beacons" about:

budget code;

lending program "5-7-9";

state tax and customs service;

operator of the GTS.

This is evidenced by the updated memorandum on financial and economic policy within the EFF.

Therefore, by the end of September, Ukraine must renew the articles of the Budget Code on medium-term budget planning for the preparation of the budget for 2024.

Also, the IMF is waiting for a conceptual note with proposals for curbing potential fiscal risks associated with the "5-7-9" affordable credit program.

By the end of October, the State Tax and Customs Service must prepare action plans covering key areas of reforms.

Another "beacon" provides for the activation of the corporate governance reform in the GTS Operator due to the selection and appointment of the supervisory board.

In total, the list of all structural "beacons" includes 23 items, of which only four are new, 5 have already been implemented, and the rest are at the stage of implementation.