The “Flowers of Ukraine” buildings returned to the status of a landmark

The Sixth Administrative Court of Kyiv returned the status of a monument to the "Flowers of Ukraine" [Kvity Ukrainy] building. This was reported on October 31 by the initiative group, which fought for the return of the status.

"On October 31, the Sixth Administrative Court of Kyiv held a meeting in the case of canceling the monument — and from now on, Kvity again has a protective status," the activists noted.

On December 6, 2022, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv canceled the decision of the Ministry of Culture and decided to remove "Flowers of Ukraine" from the register of monuments of cultural heritage. Since then, the building did not have a protective status and the developer was no longer subject to the order of the Ministry of Culture prohibiting construction work. The court explained the cancellation of the status by the fact that "the object of Soviet times is in a state that does not add aesthetic beauty and value to the historical face of Kyiv", and the decision to grant the status was incompetent. Then the activists filed an appeal against this decision.

"Flowers of Ukraine" building

The "Flowers of Ukraine" building is a modernist building in the city of Kyiv at 49 Sichovy Striltsiv Street. The project was developed in the early 1980s by Peopleʼs Architect of Ukraine Mykola Antonovych Levchuk. It was an educational and methodical pavilion with a store, a greenhouse and a research center. Plants were sold on the first floor, exhibitions were held above, and floristry workshops and courses were held in several other rooms. In the 2010s, a supermarket was located in the building, but it also left the year before last. Since then, the building has been empty.

In Kyiv, on July 12, 2021 , the dismantling of the "Flowers of Ukraine" building began. The developer planned to turn the building into an office center with underground parking. However, activists demolished the fence and stopped construction. The "Flowers of Ukraine" building was purchased by the international company Rockwill Group. Most of the building will be occupied by popular co-working spaces. The project was supposed to cost 600 million hryvnias.