The district administrative court canceled the designation of “Flowers of Ukraine” as an architectural monument

The District Administrative Court (DAC) of Kyiv annulled the order of the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection on granting the "Flowers of Ukraine" building in Kyiv the status of a monument of architecture and monumental art.

This is stated in the court decision.

Activists of the "Save the Flowers of Ukraine" initiative reported that the review took place very quickly and according to a simplified procedure, so the participants in the case did not even have to be informed about it. They only found out because they were watching.

"Flowers of Ukraine" is no longer a monument, does not have a protective status, the Ministry of Cultureʼs order prohibiting construction works no longer applies to the developer. A few steps — and he will be able to return to his fantasy of a glass office center," the activists said in a statement.

The court explained the cancellation of the status by the fact that "the object of Soviet times is in a state that does not add aesthetic beauty and value to the historical face of Kyiv", and the decision to grant the status was incompetent.

Activists call on the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) to file an appeal and express their official position regarding these events.