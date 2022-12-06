The district administrative court canceled the designation of “Flowers of Ukraine” as an architectural monument

The District Administrative Court (DAC) of Kyiv annulled the order of the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection on granting the "Flowers of Ukraine" building in Kyiv the status of a monument of architecture and monumental art.
This is stated in the court decision.
Activists of the "Save the Flowers of Ukraine" initiative reported that the review took place very quickly and according to a simplified procedure, so the participants in the case did not even have to be informed about it. They only found out because they were watching.
"Flowers of Ukraine" is no longer a monument, does not have a protective status, the Ministry of Cultureʼs order prohibiting construction works no longer applies to the developer. A few steps — and he will be able to return to his fantasy of a glass office center," the activists said in a statement.
The court explained the cancellation of the status by the fact that "the object of Soviet times is in a state that does not add aesthetic beauty and value to the historical face of Kyiv", and the decision to grant the status was incompetent.
Activists call on the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) to file an appeal and express their official position regarding these events.
- The building at 49 Sichovyh Striltsiv Street is an example of modernist architecture, it was built in the 1980s as a greenhouse shop for the utility company "Flowers of Ukraine". At the beginning of the summer of 2021, the building was surrounded by a fence for "reconstruction", but already on June 25, the perennial vines that decorated the building were cut.
- On the night of July 11, 2021, heavy equipment appeared near the building — the developer decided to demolish the building and build an office center in its place. On July 12, workers began to dismantle the facade, but they managed to stop thanks to the protests of public activists.
- On July 21 of the same year, the KCSA obliged the developer to remove the fence near the "Flowers of Ukraine" building, and on August 3, the pavilion received the status of a newly discovered object of cultural heritage.
- On August 6, 2021, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy entered the "Flowers of Ukraine" building into the register of state monuments.