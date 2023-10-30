The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the air defense systems of the Russians near Luhansk and in Crimea

On the night of October 30, the Ukrainian military successfully struck a strategic object of the air defense system on the western coast of Crimea.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom). StratCom also confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 air defense system near Luhansk — this happened on October 25.

On the morning of October 30, the Russian media wrote about an attack on the Russian anti-aircraft missile regiment near the village of Olenivka in Crimea on the night of October 30. They cited data on 17 wounded occupiers.