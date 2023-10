Ізраїль іде в наступ на сектор Гази й каже, що той зміниться назавжди. А яким він був, чому виник і як живе? Розповідаємо і показуємо місця, які зникають просто зараз

Джерела

The Gaza Strip. CIA World Factbook

How to travel to the Gaza Strip in Palestine (2023). Against the Compass

Here's What Tourists Might See If They Were Allowed To Visit Gaza. NPR

Gaza's five-star hotel attempts to rise above rubble. NBC News

A Taste of “Concentration Camp” Gaza: Roots Club. Israellycool

What Is Hamas? Council Foreign Relations.

Who is ‘The Guest’: the Palestinian mastermind behind deadly Israel incursion. Finincial Times.

Hamas. Palestinian nationalist movement. Britannica

Hamas received weapons and training from Iran, officials say. Washington Post

The Rise of Hamas. A timeline of key events in the history of the movement. FRONTLINE/World