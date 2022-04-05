Stories

Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The world is preparing new sanctions against Russia due to the Bucha atrocities, Russian troops left the Sumy Oblast, and Mykolayiv was shelled with cluster bombs. Day 41: live coverage

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
One of the mass graves discovered by the Ukrainian military after the town of Bucha near Kyiv was liberated from the Russian occupiers. April 4, 2022.

Getty Images / «Бабель»

On Monday morning, almost all foreign media outlets came out depicting the photos of murdered Ukrainians in Bucha. This has prompted the West to discuss new, even stronger sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on Russian gas, although some countries still oppose this option. Head of the Sumy Oblast State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, announced the liberation of the Oblast from the occupiers. Meanwhile, the Russian troops shelled Mykolayiv with the forbidden cluster munitions in the South. 10 civilians died in the shelling. Read about the main events of the 41st day of the war in the "Babel" text coverage. The main events from April 4 can be found here.