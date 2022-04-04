Stories

Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The world is appalled by the atrocities in Bucha; the occupiers send forces to Donbas, the Ukrainian Forces have reached the Belarus border in Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts. Day 40: Babel Online

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images.

After the liberation of the city of Bucha (Kyiv Oblast), the terrible details of the Russian occupation began to reveal themselves. Hundreds of civilians were found dead in the city. Some bodies showed signs of torture. People were shot, and Russians tried to bury and burn them. World leaders have blamed Russia for these crimes, calling for an international investigation and placing new strong sanctions on Russia. The General Staff of the Armes Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers are regrouping in the Donetsk direction and preparing for the offensive. In particular, the transfer of the 37th separate assault brigade units of the Russian Federation was recorded. On Sunday, Ukrainian paratroopers took the Pripyat and thus established complete control of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Read about the main events of the 40th day of the war in the "Babel" text online (the main events from April 3 can be found here).