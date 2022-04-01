Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The Armed Forces liberate villages in Kherson and Kyiv oblasts, the occupants withdrew from Chornobyl NPP, Russia moves troops to the Donbas direction. Day 37: live coverage

Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Orlove, Zahradivka and Kochubeyivka villages in Kherson oblast, as well as Vyshehrad village near Kyiv. The head of Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai warns that Russian army moves its units to Donbas direction and the battles will be more and more intense there. He asks locals to evacuate. Meanwhile the ehemy has left the territory of Chornobyl NPP but took the captured servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard with them. To keep track on the key events of the 37th day of the war read our live coverage (and hereʼs what happened on March 31).