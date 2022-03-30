Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupants shell Kyiv and Chernihiv despite troops “withdrawal” and continue destroying oil depots. The Armed Forces repel Russians near Kharkiv. Day 36: live coverage

During the night on March 30, despite of declared withdrawal of the Russian troops, Ukrainian cities were heavily shelled. Chernihiv and Nizhyn were suffering the most, several missiles were shot down above Kyiv. Also the Russians lainched an airstrike on Dnipro city. Two missiles hit an oil depot which was full of fuel. In Kharkiv oblast Ukrainian army repels Russian occupant. Also Ukrainian forces have shot down Russian fighter jet: aircraft activity in the skies over Kharkiv has declined significantly. Follow the key events of the 35th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on March 30).