Portugal and Romania are expelling 10 Russian embassy staff each

Viktor Berezkin \ TASS via Getty Images

Romania and Portugal have announced they are expelling ten Russian embassy staff to their countries each.

Portugal has declared ten employees of the Russian embassy persona non gratae. They have two weeks to leave Portugal. It is reported that the expelled workers are not diplomats.

Romania is also expelling ten Russian diplomats who do not act in accordance with international rules, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said, according to the National Post.

"Romanian authorities have decided to declare personae non gratae on Romanian territory ten people working at the Russian embassy in Bucharest, given that their actions … contravene the Vienna Convention," the ministry said in a statement.

As of April 5, the Russian diplomats are expelled en mass from Lithuania, France, Germany, Denmark, Slovakia, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Latvia, and Estonia.