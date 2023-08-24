103 years ago, Ukrainians helped Poland resist the Bolsheviks and save Europe from the “bayonet revolution”, but lost their own state. We recall the “Miracle on the Vistula” — in archival footage

Despite mutual claims, Ukrainians and Poles had a common enemy. Since the declaration of independence of Poland and Ukraine at the end of the 1910s, relations between them have been far from friendly. The Poles tried to seize Galicia and generally planned to expand the territory to the borders of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1772, that is, to take almost the entire Right Bank Ukraine.

At the beginning of 1919, the West Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic and the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic proclaimed the Act of Unity. But in reality the situation was completely bad. In addition to the Poles, Ukraine also had to fight with the Bolsheviks and the White Guard monarchists. In the fall of 1919, the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic actually turned into a state without a territory, trapped in the Kamianets-Podilsky area by the Polish, Red, and White armies. The Ukrainian leadership understood that it was necessary to negotiate with someone. And the head of the UNR Symon Petlyura decided to choose the best of the worst options — Poland.

From left to right: Polish General Antony Listovsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic Simon Petlyura and Ukrainian Colonels Volodymyr Salskyi and Marko Bezruchko in Berdychev, April 1920. Wikimedia / «Бабель»

The head of Poland at the time, Józef Pilsudski, feared that Russia, whether Bolshevik or monarchical, would not limit itself to annexing Ukraine. And the only possible ally for Poland remained, in fact, the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic. Pilsudski could hardly count on the military intervention of the Entente countries, tired of the First World War.

After the failure of the White Guard general Anton Denikinʼs campaign on Moscow in December 1919, the Bolsheviks remained the main threat. After that, the Ukrainian-Polish negotiations intensified and ended with the conclusion of the secret Warsaw Pact in April 1920. According to its terms, Poland recognized Ukraineʼs right to independence and undertook to liberate Ukrainian territory from the Bolsheviks through joint military efforts. In exchange for this, Petlyura agreed to recognize the Ukrainian-Polish border along the Zbruch River, that is, Galicia and part of Volynia were to remain Polish.

Józef Pilsudski (center left) with Symon Petliura among Polish and Ukrainian officers in Stanyslaviv (now Ivano-Frankivsk), September 1920. Wikimedia / «Бабель»

This agreement was criticized on both sides. Polish National Democrats accused Pilsudski of giving up all the lands of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and spoiling relations with the Russians instead of focusing on the main enemy, Germany. Petliura was criticized by his closest associates in the UNR. And Galician Ukrainians were so offended that they tore up the Act of Unity. Minister of Justice of the UNR and an experienced lawyer, Serhiy Shelukhin, emphasized that this contract was drawn up in a legally illiterate manner on the part of the Ukrainian side. He warned that some nuances will allow the Poles to interpret this agreement as they wish.

The Bolsheviks did not intend to limit themselves to Poland. Slogans sounded in the Kremlin about "bringing happiness to the working people with bayonets through the corpse of bourgeois Poland." That is, to organize a revolution and establish Soviet power in Germany, and then in other European countries, in order to eventually "water the red horses from the Seine" and "plant a red flag over London."

Plans for the Sovietization of Europe were not so far-fetched. In Germany, after the defeat in the First World War, the left movement gained strength. And in Hungary in the spring of 1919, local communists led by Bela Kun, following the Bolshevik model, seized power and proclaimed the creation of the Hungarian Soviet Republic. Kun was openly waiting for armed help from the Kremlin. Moreover, he tried to export communism to neighboring Slovakia. In the summer, the Slovak Soviet Republic with its capital in Prešov and Košice existed for several weeks in its southern and eastern territories.

Hungarian communists in Budapest, 1919. Wikimedia / «Бабель»

So the Soviet commanders Mikhail Tukhachevsky, Semyon Budyonny and Kliment Voroshilov planned to break through the Polish defenses and capture the city of Danzig with a swift blow from the north in order to block the aid routes from the Entente. By the end of the summer of 1920, the Bolsheviks were going to take Warsaw, and then go to the German borders and break through to Hungary.

Newsreel of the Red Army during the Soviet-Polish War, in the last frames Semyon Budyonny gives a speech to the soldiers, 1919-1920. Getty Images / «Babel'»

During 1920, the military initiative passed from one to another. At the end of April, almost 20,000 Polish and 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers forced their way into Zbruch and went on the offensive. They managed to quickly push back the Bolshevik army. Already on May 7, Polish-Ukrainian troops entered Kyiv. In two days they organized a joint parade on Khreschatyk. The Poles did not want to advance further, and the Ukrainians lacked their own strength to do so.