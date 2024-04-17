”Cuba in three days”. 63 years ago, the CIA planned to quickly overthrow Fidel Castroʼs regime. But everything turned into a resounding failure, which almost led to a nuclear war. Details of the Bay of Pigs operation

In March 1952, General Fulgencio Batista staged a coup dʼétat in Cuba and seized power. He became a corrupt autocrat dictator, but was recognized by the United States. White House was pleased with Batistaʼs anti-communist position. But even more, he pleased American corporations, to whom he actually gave sugar cane plantations, mining and cattle breeding to buy.

Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista (right) and US Vice President Richard Nixon (left) at a ceremonial banquet at the Presidential Palace in Cuba on February 8, 1955. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Everything changed in January 1959. After several years of guerrilla warfare, Cuban rebels led by Fidel Castro overthrew the Batista regime. The US tried to establish relations with the new power and even recognized the Castro government. But very soon the relations between the countries deteriorated. Castro initially claimed that he wasnʼt a communist, but he acted with openly communist methods. Almost immediately after taking power, he nationalized the sugar, agricultural, and mining industries, removing American companies from controlling any land, property, or business in Cuba. Moreover, he called on the governments of other Latin American countries to follow his example.

Fidel Castro (center) gives a speech a few days after the overthrow of the Batista regime, January 4, 1959. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The American government imposed an economic embargo on Cuba. And Castro began to establish relations with the Soviet Union. The then Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev was just waiting for an opportunity to "give a helping hand to the fraternal Cuban people" and get an ally in the Cold War right next to the USA.

At the beginning of 1960, the American Republican President Dwight Eisenhower decided that it was not worth delaying any longer and instructed the CIA leadership to develop a plan to overthrow the Castro regime. Because they had the experience of similar successful operations, for example, the coup dʼétat in Guatemala in 1954.

In March 1960, the CIA presented its plan to remove Castro from power. First, it was necessary to shake up the situation inside the country: conduct a propaganda campaign, unite and arm the Cuban opposition to wage a large-scale guerrilla struggle. Then they planned to land near the city of Trinidad, which is on the southern coast of Cuba. With the support of aviation, this landing was supposed to capture and hold a bridgehead on the coast. It was to be joined by partisans from the neighboring mountainous region of Escambray. Next, according to the plan, was to form a temporary opposition government that would be recognized by the United States and the pro-American governments of Latin America. If a large-scale insurrection against Castro did not begin even after that, this government could turn to the United States for military assistance.

Cuban émigrés fleeing the Castro regime at a customs checkpoint in Florida, January 1959. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The main striking force of this landing was to be trained and armed Cuban migrants. So the operation could be presented as an internal conflict in Cuba. And those dissatisfied with the new government were enough. In the first six months alone, Castro surpassed his predecessor in terms of the scale of repression. Many insurgents, who until recently helped overthrow Batista, now opposed the new dictatorship. Thousands of people fled persecution to Florida, and in 1960 a true Cuban enclave was formed in Miami.

In April 1960, the CIA recruited the first 28 Cuban émigrés to participate in the upcoming landings. The first camp for their training was set up on the outskirts of Miami. Two thousand such volunteers were recruited already in half a year. Then, with the consent of local pro-American dictators, camps were set up for them in remote regions on the coast of Guatemala and Nicaragua. In the fall of 1960, they formed a group called "Brigade 2506" — after the personal number of the cadet who died during the training.

Cuban émigrés during training at a CIA camp, 1960. Getty Images / «Babel'» Theory classes for Cuban émigrés at a CIA training camp, March 1961. Getty Images / «Babel'» Cuban émigrés during training at a CIA camp, 1960. Theory classes for Cuban émigrés at a CIA training camp, March 1961. Getty Images / «Babel'»

To prepare for the operation, President Eisenhower allocated $13 million, allowed the involvement of instructors from the US Ministry of Defense, but forbade the American military to take a direct part in hostilities. In the fall of 1960, Eisenhowerʼs second presidential term was coming to an end. So it was up to his successor, the Republican Richard Nixon, to bring the operation to order. But the elections were won by the candidate from the Democrats, John Kennedy with a minimal advantage of slightly more than 100 thousand votes.

After winning the election in November 1960, the CIA leadership broadly informed Kennedy about the operation. He generally approved the plan, only asked to concentrate more on supporting the internal partisan movement. The CIA promised that everything would be "quiet and successful", as in Guatemala. Kennedy initially did not ask for all the details, and in the months that followed he pretended that nothing was happening. He could and would want to cancel the operation if it were not for his pre-election promises. Kennedy built his campaign on sharp criticism of the Republicans, who "missed the communist threat 90 miles from the United States."