Stories The war. The Russian airfield “Engels” was struck by drones. Russia took one missile carrier from the Black Sea. Ukraine plans to hold a peace summit at the UN. Day 307: Online Author: Anna Kholodnova Date: 00:00, 27 december 2022 Ukrainian military personnel of the 43rd separate artillery brigade fire a rocket from a 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled artillery vehicle near Bakhmut. Reuters / «Бабель» The 307th day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. What happened on December 26 — read here.