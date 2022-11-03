Doppelgangers of Stalin, Castro, Hussein and other dictators were used as targets for assassinations. But some “clones” influenced wars and politics. We recall the stories of famous doppelgangers with archival photos

Dictator doubles as targets At the end of the 1920s, one of the bloodiest dictators of the 20th century, Joseph Stalin, finally seized power in the USSR. Almost immediately, the heads of his special security decided that Stalin needed doubles to protect him from possible assassination attempts. The first "clone" of a dictator named Rashidov was found in the North Caucasus. His name is unknown, as is his further fate. According to one version, he died during another assassination attempt on Stalin in the 1930s. According to another, he died in 1991 in Krasnodar at the age of 93. Joseph Stalin with bodyguards on the street in Moscow, 1920s. Getty Images / «Babel'» In 1937, the film "Lenin in October" was released, followed by several more films. The first actor who played Stalin in a movie was Semen Goldshtab. He looked so convincing that the special services immediately approached him with the offer to become the dictatorʼs double. The actor refused, but agreed to train other clones. One of his famous "disciples" was a native of Vinnytsia Yevsei Lubytskyi — in order to believably copy Stalin, he even had to start smoking. He coped with his role so well that he somehow even tricked one of the closest people from Stalinʼs entourage at the time — the head of the NKVD, Mykola Yezhov. Semen Goldshtab (right) in the role of Stalin, 1930-1940. Getty Images / «Babel'» In 1942, another ideal double of Stalin appeared — Dagestan circus artist Felix Dadayev. In the hospital, the Chekists drew attention to him and offered to become a "clone" of the dictator. Dadaev was not surprised, because friends and acquaintances often compared him to Stalin. The new doppelgänger was plotted as much as possible — they declared him dead and sent a funeral note to his relatives. Another actor, who played a dictator in the movies, Oleksiy Dykiy, began to teach him. Dadaev was almost 40 years younger than Stalin, but this difference was skillfully hidden by makeup artists. Felix Dadaev (left) and Joseph Stalin, footage from newsreels of the 1940s and 1950s. jnsm.com.ua Since then, Dadaev replaced Stalin until the dictatorʼs death in 1953. At first, the tasks were simple, for example, driving instead of Stalin in a car. But later, Dadaev began to replace the dictator at celebrations, even hosting parades on Red Square. One of the most important tasks was to play Stalinʼs departure to meet with Roosevelt and Churchill, first in Tehran in 1943, and then in Yalta in 1945. Dadaev told about all this in 2008, when he was already under 90 years old. He also admitted that Stalin had several more doubles. Joseph Stalin (left) and one of his closest henchmen, Kliment Voroshilov, during a parade on Red Square, 1930-1940. Getty Images / «Babel'»

There are many theories about the doubles of another, no less bloody dictator, Adolf Hitler. However, none of them could be confirmed, at least more or less officially. One of the earliest doubles of the Nazi dictator was considered to be his personal driver, Julius Schreck. However, he died of meningitis in 1936.

Adolf Hitler shakes hands with a girl, next to him in the front seat is his driver Julius Schreck, 1930s. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Most of the theories about Hitlerʼs doubles appeared after his suicide in the Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. Their main leitmotif is that instead of the dictator, a doppelganger was killed, and he and his mistress Eva Brown escaped. This legend was actively supported by fugitive Nazis. Yes, and some Soviet officers also added fuel to the fire, talking about the fact that Hitlerʼs body was never found. These theories were refuted even after the end of the Second World War by one of the judges of the Nuremberg Tribunal, the American lawyer Michael Musmanno. He personally interrogated several dozen of Hitlerʼs closest associates, who claimed that he had no doppelgangers. In his 1950 book on Hitlerʼs death, Musmanno wrote: "It is inconceivable that Hitler, with his self-assured superiority over any other human being, would have allowed even an artificial copy of himself to exist."

The main purpose of dictator doubles is to deceive potential enemies, so all cases of their use are kept strictly secret. Former US Deputy Secretary of the Army Joe Reeder talked about dictators of various countries who used doppelgangers to avoid being killed or kidnapped. Among them are Manuel Noriega from Panama, Raul Cedras from Haiti, Enver Hoxha from Albania, Fidel Castro from Cuba. In 2003, the American military, after a long search, detained the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. But against the background of rumors about doppelgangers, the then US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was forced to justify himself and prove that they had caught the real Hussein. British newspapers with front page news of the capture of Saddam Hussein, December 15, 2003. Getty Images / «Babel'» Doppelgangers, most likely, were all rulers from the North Korean dictator Kim dynasty. And the current Kim Jong Un is no exception. And in South Korea and Hong Kong, there are often parodists who make fun of the dictators of North Korea. An impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an inflatable nuclear missile at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on April 28, 2020. Getty Images / «Babel'» A doppelgänger who influenced World War II During World War II, British intelligence launched various disinformation campaigns against the enemy. One of the largest and most successful was the operation to misinform the Germans about the place and time of landing on the coast of France. It was started more than a year before the actual "D-Day". As part of this campaign, they decided to find a double for the British general Bernard Montgomery, who was to command all the ground forces of the allies during the Normandy landings. But it turned out to be a difficult task. The first candidate was outwardly similar to Montgomery, perfectly copying his mannerisms, but he was too tall, so he could only be carried in a car. The second candidate unexpectedly broke his leg in a car accident. The headquarters of British intelligence was already thinking of abandoning the operation with the double. Suddenly they saw in the newspaper photos from an army production with an actor who looked remarkably like Montgomery. It was an Australian, a veteran of the First World War, Clifton James. He was summoned to London allegedly for filming in a patriotic film. And only on the spot was it explained to James what he should actually be doing. Actor Clifton James (left) and General Bernard Montgomery, 1944. Wikimedia / «Бабель» The actor was sent to Montgomeryʼs headquarters in the guise of a journalist so that he could adopt the generalʼs gestures, facial expressions and manner of speaking. In order to more effectively adapt to the role, James had to give up alcohol and smoking, since Montgomery did not drink or smoke. James lost the middle finger on his right hand during the First World War, so he was given a prosthetic and advised not to take off his gloves in public. At the end of May 1944, James was sent on a tour via Gibraltar to North Africa. Here he was supposed to "hint" at the false invasion plans to everyone whom German spies could reach. But the operation almost failed. In Algeria, James lost his temper and got drunk. Then he was secretly taken to Cairo, where he stayed until D-Day.

The real General Montgomery during his first press conference after the Normandy landings, June 1944. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The Montgomery doppelgänger story was just part of a disinformation campaign. All this together worked so well that the Germans concentrated their main forces in the area of the port of Calais in northern France. And the first few days after the landing in Normandy, reinforcements were not sent there, considering it a diversionary maneuver. Captured German officers later said that their intelligence actually mistook James for Montgomery and even planned to kill him in North Africa. So the double also made an effort to make the Normandy landings a success. After the war, James published a memoir, "I Was Monty ʼs Double". She was followed by a film of the same name in 1958, where James played both himself and General Montgomery. I Was Montyʼs Double Poster, 1958. Getty Images / «Babel'»