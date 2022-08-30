Stories

The war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are on the offensive in the Kherson region, Zelensky said that it is time for the occupiers to flee, there are explosions in Nova Kakhovka. Day 188: live coverage

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:
The war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are on the offensive in the Kherson region, Zelensky said that it is time for the occupiers to flee, there are explosions in Nova Kakhovka. Day 188: live coverage

Soldiers of the volunteer battalion named after Dzhokhar Dudayev at training in the Kyiv region, August 27, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The one hundred and eighty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. And here is what happened on August 29.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.