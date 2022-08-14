Stories The war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces again hit the Kakhovska HPP dam, Ukraine received the first four howitzers from Slovakia, the Russians continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Day 172: live coverage Author: Anhelina Sheremet Date: 00:00, 14 august 2022 A man walks in front of a destroyed house after a rocket attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast, on August 13, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» The 1172nd day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. We continue to cover the main events of the day in the text online. And here is what happened on August 13.