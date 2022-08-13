Stories

The war. Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine received additional M270 missile systems and has already returned the bodies of 522 defenders. Day 171: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
A Ukrainian serviceman and a "Grad" rocket launcher firing at Russian positions in Kharkiv oblast on August 12, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The 171st day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text live coverage. And here is what happened on August 12.