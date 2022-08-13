Stories The war. Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine received additional M270 missile systems and has already returned the bodies of 522 defenders. Day 171: live coverage Author: Anna Kholodnova Date: 00:00, 13 august 2022 A Ukrainian serviceman and a "Grad" rocket launcher firing at Russian positions in Kharkiv oblast on August 12, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» The 171st day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text live coverage. And here is what happened on August 12.