Vitalik and Valya are from Mariupol. Vitalik was captured by the Russians, kept in a colony, beaten and tortured, while Valya was waiting for him in the occupation. Now they are together and enjoying freedom again — a story

1

Valya and Vitalik have been in Chernihiv for a week. They lost their Mariupol home four months ago. All the belongings they have now are jeans and pink polo of the red-haired and short Valya, shorts and two black T-shirts of her stocky fiance Vitalik.

“I bought a polo here in a thrift shop. For 50 rubles...”, Valya cuts herself off mid-sentence and laughs. “Well, I still say "rubles". For 50 hryvnias.”

There is always mud in front of Valya and Vitalikʼs temporary home — cars stop at the nearby service station, and the ground does not have enough time to dry. Territorial Defense members lived here before them.

As soon as we enter the house, the black and white cat Charlie runs away — he still hasnʼt recovered from what he experienced in Mariupol.

"When we took him from the shelter, he was also very scared," says Vitalik. “He was born on the street, bit by dogs. Poor child, in short.”

The second cat remained in Mariupol — Valya gave it to a boy who spent a week crying over the ashes of the cat that burned in the basement.

The only furniture in the dark room is a bed with a childrenʼs blanket and a table. On it, among the few belongings, is a photo in a forged frame with shiny flowers. The only joint photo that Valya took from Mariupol. The frame was presented by Vitalikʼs mother — she came to them from time to time from her native occupied town near Donetsk. Now she is in the next room with her youngest son.

After lunch, the four of them go to the volunteer to get clothes and shoes.

"Itʼs very embarrassing to ask for help," says Valya. She smiles and cries at the same time. “We are used to a good life, we are used to making enough money. And now you have to start living anew, and so far itʼs not working out very well.”

2

Vitalik planned to resign from the Mariupol police on February 28. On the night before the February 24, he was on duty in the Skhidny neighborhood. There he saw the first shelling and at five in the morning he called Valya — told her to pack an emergency backpack.

"I packed it, but we didnʼt go anywhere," Valya recalls. “First we didnʼt want to. And when we wanted to do it, it was already impossible.”

Valya and Vitalik lived with his younger brother Vlad, who left the occupied territories a year before and went to high school in Mariupol. The food supplies for the three soon ran out, so they went under fire to Myrnyi settlement, where Valyaʼs parents lived — they hoped that it would be easier in a private house. However, it got worse: the Russians shelled nearby factories, dropped aerial bombs, and destroyed several nearby buildings. The family spent ten days in the warehouse of the Ilyich steel mill. When they ran out of food, they returned to their settlement. Then Russians started taking men away.

On April 14, the Russians came to the house of Valyaʼs parents and ordered her father and Vitalik to get packed. They promised to bring them back in a few days. But Valya and Vitalik saw each other only a month later.

"I thought that Vitalik and dad were together, it was a little reassuring," Valya recalls. “And when the father called a week later from the camp in Bezimenne, it turned out that they had been separated on the very first day.”

3

Vitalik and his father-in-law were taken by the so-called "DPR" “militia” to the administration of Myrnyi settlement, where they brought all the local men. Two "militia employees" examined the undressed prisoners for tattoos or machine gun marks. Seven people, including Vitalik, were taken to Sartana — to a larger headquarters located in the premises of a former cafe. There, six "policemen" interrogated people, asking about the name, work and home addresses. From there, the father-in-law was taken to Bezimenne, and Vitalik with three other law enforcement officers were sent to Novoazovsk. The occupiers tied their hands with tape.

They spent in a cell two days. Once they received two jars of porridge. The interrogation was more detailed — the occupiers wrote down where each of men studied and worked or served.

"But they behaved normally," says Vitalik and smiles. “Itʼs when they brought us to Donetsk, it became more interesting.”

"Convoy" took Vitalik and 10 more Mariupol law enforcement officers on the evening of April 16. This time, the hands were again tied with tape, and the eyes were covered with either the hood or a piece of paper. In an old police car typically called “bobik”, the men spent two hours, standing on their knees.

“Then we were pulled out of the car. They beat me a little,” Vitalik laughs again. “They aimed at the legs, kidneys, hands. It didnʼt last for long: they have not yet asked who we are, but have already beaten us. Preventively.”

They, as well as prisoners of war, were brought to the Donetsk "UBOP", police headquarters. The “militia men” put prisonersʼ faces against the wall, without releasing their hands and eyes. They beat them and then asked where they work. Vitalik was additionally beaten seven times for the seven Christmas trees on the tattoo. Then police officers were separated from prisoners of war. Then the occupiers checked the data from the local “militia” branch and offered to go over to the side of the occupiers.

Vitalik and two other policemen spent the next two days in a prison cell as officially detained. The cell was actually designed for three people, they were fed three times a day — Vitalik says that wheat porridge and meatballs werenʼt bad. Everyone was given a quarter of a loaf of bread for the meal. The detained were allowed to wash. They werenʼt beaten. Though no walks were allowed, though they should have them.

“On the last night, two more soldiers and one civilian were accommodated with us. But the beds were wide enough for two people,” says Vitalik. “The military were reserved, young guys.”

At three in the morning, a van came to pick up the men to take them to Olenivka. Everyone was taken out through the corridor by "convoyers" who beat them with sticks and feet. It was necessary to run between them and sit down near the gate. They were beaten there too — Vitalik was hit on the head.

The colony itself is divided into two sectors — more comfortable barracks with sleeping places, a toilet and the possibility to go out for a walk, and disciplinary isolators with closed cells for 6 people with a single window. The prisoners were taken to the second sector.

In the hallway on the first floor, they were placed facing the wall, forced to raise their arms and lean on the outside of their palms. They had to stand like that for two hours. Those who tried to knead a stiff arm were beaten with a stick.

Everyone was called to the office one by one, where the "doctor" ordered to undress naked and squat down so that nothing inside the body was brought into the colony. It was necessary to go to the cells naked through the yard at a temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius.

“I freaked out a little, because there were already 42 people in the cell 3 by 4 meters when I entered. It turns out that this is possible,” says Vitalik. “The bunks were cut from the walls, and sometimes we slept just on the floor. There was no fresh air.”

There was no daily routine — the occupiers only counted the prisoners in the morning and in the evening, taking them out into the corridor. Once every two days, they were taken out for half an hour to a cage in the yard. They were interrogated only by employees of the so-called “DPRʼs Ministry of State Security". They were fed two or three times a day — in particular, wheat porridge with boiled rotten fish, cutlets from the same fish, transparent "borshch" without any nutrients in it. The best dinner was on "Republic Day", May 11 — then rotten meatballs were served with buckwheat. Vitalik ate only bread and drank water, sometimes he shared with his neighbors the food provided by his relatives — Mivina instant noodles, canned meat stew, condensed milk, tea. Everyone shared everything and ate at the same time so as not to tease each other. They also smoked one cigarette for three.

Every morning and every evening, the "supervisors" turned on the "DPR" anthem. There also were Russian news and Russian music every day. On walks, they were convinced that the local “militiamen” had high salaries and that they should switch to the side of the "DPR" because Russia had seized all of Ukraine. Vitalik didnʼt believe it — from time to time shells fell nearby, which meant that the fighting was going on. The only thing that shook his certainty was the accusation of treason. One of the "supervisors" was convinced that Volodymyr Zelensky said that all those who remained in occupied Mariupol were traitors. The cellmates sometimes talked about it in fear, and Vitalik began to suspect that in Ukraine he would get into prison as well. Moreover, in the first days of captivity, he was forced to sign a statement about "cooperation with the DPRʼs militia."

Books helped Vitalik not to lose his mind. For example, the book about the search for fascists in Kyiv in 1945 and "The Last Night in Ciudad Trujillo" about the Cuban dictator. From the last one, one phrase stuck in his memory: "Innocents should sit in prison, so that later they are afraid to get into it."

Neither the books, nor the playing cards made from the tea boxes, nor the checkers and dice from the bread were taken away by the "supervisors". Vitalik assumes that this is how they wanted to appear "normal" so that the law enforcement officers would switch to their side. But the soldiers had no such privileges: they werenʼt allowed to receive food from the relatives or communicate, sometimes they were left without water and food. There could be up to 70 people in the cell, who were standing or sitting all the time. Among the prisoners of war were men and women from various structures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Azov soldiers were treated most harshly.

"They were tortured with a stable periodicity," says Vitalik.

The soldiers were taken out into a common corridor and forced to sing the national anthem of Russia, "Katyusha" and "Moldavanka" Soviet songs. Once, through a window for plates, Vitalik saw how a boy who laughed at the song "Sho vy patsyky na motsykakh" was kicked with the leg in his chest. Sometimes Azov people were taken out of the cells just to be beaten. They were also forced to clean toilets with their hands.

Women were kept separately. Unlike men, they were allowed to shower. From time to time, doctors from Azov were given packages with iodine, bandages, analgin and aspirin for medical examination of prisoners. The only treatment that Vitalik was able to receive while having a gumboil was a quarter of an analgin pill.

During the first 15 days, the number of prisoners only increased. And then there were rumors that they would soon be released: places for detention were running out, and now the filtering for policemen took just an hour, and the prisoners of war were being transferred to Yenakieve, Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don.

Vitalik spent 30 days behind bars. He left the colony on May 17.

4

"You already washed in Donetsk, but I didnʼt at that time," laughs Valya.

When Vitalik was taken from Donetsk, she was still in Mariupol. Valya went to the occupied town where Vitalikʼs mother lived at the end of April. As soon as she got into the car at the station, she started crying because she came there without Vitalik, and couldnʼt stop until she started unpacking. Valya thought only about saving Vitalik, so she started looking for him in all the institutions of Donetsk.