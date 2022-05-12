The Russians send men from Mariupol to filtration camps. They are kept there and not allowed to communicate with relatives. Their wives try to save them — and this is what they say

Katya and Max Furniture designer Katya lived with her parents in the center of Mariupol, near the drama theater. Her boyfriend Max lived on the outskirts of the city, in Myrnyi settlement. Communication between them was cut off on March 2. On the morning of February 24, Katya woke up to the sounds familiar since 2014 — explosions. To quell the panic, she began to gather for work, and her parents insisted on waiting for when the danger subsides. They were sure that only the outskirts were being shelled. Katya stayed at home, her colleagues installed childrenʼs furniture for the clients for two more days. On March 2, the mobile and internet connection disappeared in the city. Two days later, a rocket hit a gas station about a hundred meters from Katyaʼs house, another hit a neighborʼs house, killing her husband and son. At first, Katya and her parents hid in rooms without windows and closets, then in the basement of the summer kitchen. The main house was damaged by an explosion. — The house of neighbors was hit at exactly 11 p.m., — she remembers. — Night, silence, whistle, roar — and then grave silence. And a whole human life collapsed. It was the worst. The next day, Katya learned that a humanitarian corridor from the city would be opened. The family packed their suitcases in a car and went to the drama theater. Along with hundreds of others, they waited for several hours under fire, but the evacuation was eventually canceled — too dangerous. Getty Images / «Babel'» In desperation, they sought a safe haven in the city, but there were no more safe places. Gas was running out, so Katya with relatives decided to go home. On their way they stopped near the medical center and asked about shelter — it turned out that workers were allowed into the basement, but the family was also accepted. Katyaʼs elderly parents fainted and had problems with pressure, so it was easier for them to survive the shelling at the hospital. The worst thing for her was to hear her motherʼs instructions, where to look for the documents and money — in case sheʼll have to run away on her own. However, the family spent only a night in the medical center — the next morning the Ukrainian military came there and declared it a military hospital. Then Katyaʼs mother mentioned a friend who lived in a quiet private area in the lowlands. On March 6, the family left their home and went there. There were eight of them in the new shelter. There was no more centralized water or gas supply in Mariupol. The family was rescued by a wood stove and a nearby river. Every day on the way to the water they saw new shells and the dead. The house trembled — the area, although relatively intact, was located between the plants of Ilyich steelworks and Azovstal. Katyaʼs parents checked their house every day, guarding it against looters. On March 10, after a direct hit of a missile, the house burned down. The car, although bent and without glass, was still operational. Katya saw watʼs left from the house two weeks later. On March 19, she learned that a mobile connection could be caught on the roofs of some high-rise buildings. — We lived in obscurity, thought that everyone forgot about Mariupol, — Katya recalls. — It just ate us from the inside. When I heard my friendʼs voice, I cried. She said we had to leave and explained how it could be done. The next morning Katya and her parents left the city. — God, what we saw is not to be expressed in words, because no one will understand it… It feels completely differently than in the photos. You see the streets you walked, but there is nothing left from them. You see familiar houses — but they in fact donʼt exist anymore. Incredibly many corpses. And itʼs only on one street!.. Then I saw with my own eyes that our house is also gone.

They arrived in Berdyansk in the evening, where they were sheltered by simple passers-by: they gave the keys to the apartment of the neighbors who left. The thing that Katya remembered from that evening the most was the taste of a sandwich with sausage and homemade milk. The next morning they managed to find gasoline for 100 hryvnias per liter and drive to Zaporizhzhia. — I was so happy to hear the Ukrainian language at the checkpoint… Only then I exhaled [with relaxation]. It was such a relief. Relatives proposed the family move to Russia, but Katya said it was unacceptable — it would mean forgiving everything that had been done to her life and her country. Six days later, the family drove to Rivne in a wrecked car, and was later joined by another daughter, who left Mariupol on foot with her family. When the mobile connection appeared, Katya learned from Maxʼs aunt that he couldnʼt leave Mariupol. He tried to do it the day before she left, but the neighborsʼ cars got under fire and they decided to wait. A few weeks later, in mid-April, Russians came to his house in Myrnyi settlement and took him and other men to the village of Kozatske for alleged filtration. Some were promised to be kept there for only 15 minutes, some were told for a few hours, and others were told that the filtration would take two days. However, all the men have been held hostage for four weeks now. The school in Kozatske village now allocates 188 people, says Max. All of them were filtered on the first day and received a "document" entitling them to move through the occupied territories. However, these papers, together with passports, were taken away from them. — Maksym wrote to me on Instagram on April 13, when he charged his phone and found Wi-Fi at school, — says Katya. — The phone is the only thing he has, but many donʼt have even that. We are in touch every day. It is alleged that the detained are not forbidden to communicate with their relatives, but the guards have already threatened to take away their phones. Katya says: because the abducted women "raised a riot". But so far Max still writes her, occasionally calling and sending photos. In these photos exhausted men sleeping on the floor and chairs of the gym and school classrooms with the flags of the unrecognized "DPR". There are breakfasts and dinners: sticky pasta, rice, tea without sugar. People can wash only under the old Soviet sink. The "guards" of the camp are constantly drunk, regularly demand the detained to show their shoulders — checking for traces of weapons. Max says heʼs fine, but he has seen the men beaten. Almost everyone in the camp is sick. Some have symptoms of respiratory diseases, there are cases of pneumonia and COVID-19. On the third day of his stay in the filtration camp, a man died of suffocation. "DPR policemen" guarding the camp refused to provide medical assistance to him. The corpse was wrapped in a sheet and taken out. «Babel'» While trying to escape from the camp, two men were brutally beaten, and later they disappeared. The guards said they were sent to the "isolator" in Donetsk. So the rest try to wait patiently. Katya applied to the "official" helplines of the "DPR", but there she was assured that according to the documents, these men had already been released home. The girl is afraid that they will simply disappear — local "authorities" can do anything with the prisoners. She relies on an acquaintance who has ties with the "DNR": he said that the men are being held for the parade on May 9. However, not all the prisoners were taken there, and even later the men were not released. — They are in despair, although they are trying to hold on, — says Katya. — I try to support Max, but… I experienced the same thing: during the day you still convince yourself that we will survive and everything will be fine, and then the evening comes and you realize that no, nothing will get better. Other women who have men there also find it hard to keep optimistic. We donʼt understand why this happened to ordinary peaceful people. Iʼm very scared for Max. But we try to talk about our future. I believe that he will be able to transit through Russia to another country. And I will join him — Iʼll wait for him in any corner of the Earth.









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode «Babel'» While trying to escape from the camp, two men were brutally beaten, and later they disappeared. The guards said they were sent to the "isolator" in Donetsk. So the rest try to wait patiently. Katya applied to the "official" helplines of the "DPR", but there she was assured that according to the documents, these men had already been released home. The girl is afraid that they will simply disappear — local “authorities” can do anything with the prisoners. She relies on an acquaintance who has ties with the “DNR”: he said that the men are being held for the parade on May 9. However, not all the prisoners were taken there, and even later the men were not released. — They are in despair, although they are trying to hold on, — says Katya. — I try to support Max, but… I experienced the same thing: during the day you still convince yourself that we will survive and everything will be fine, and then the evening comes and you realize that no, nothing will get better. Other women who have men there also find it hard to keep optimistic. We donʼt understand why this happened to ordinary peaceful people. Iʼm very scared for Max. But we try to talk about our future. I believe that he will be able to transit through Russia to another country. And I will join him — Iʼll wait for him in any corner of the Earth. Nina and Kyrylo Nina is waiting for her husband Kyrylo in an occupied village near Donetsk. In Mariupol, she worked for a local TV channel, her husband resigned from the police in February and planned to work in the field of economic security from March. Ninaʼs parents left the exhausting work at the factory a few years ago and began to live for themselves, choosing professions to their liking: her father became a builder, mother an assistant cook. They have lived in Mariupol for 15 years, leaving the town in Luhansk Oblast. Nina loved to come to the sea and see how something new is created in the city — as a journalist she saw all the development processes from the inside. Thatʼs why what Mariupol has become with the arrival of the Russian army brings even more pain to her.

