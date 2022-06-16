Stories

Invaders destroyed Northern Saltivka, the most shelled area of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian army pushes the Russian army away from the city, and people return to the destroyed houses — photo report

Author:
Yuriy Palyvoda
Editor:
Yevhen Spirin
Date:

Northern Saltivka is one of the largest residential areas of Kharkiv, located near the ring road. Earlier, 400,000 people lived here. After the February 24 and full-scale invasion, heavy fighting broke out in the area between the Russian occupiers, who were trying to seize Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian army. About 70% of houses in Northern Saltivka were destroyed. In early May, the Ukrainian army began to push the occupiers away from Kharkiv, and in June people began to return to the Northern Saltivka area. City officials say itʼs too early — the city is still under fire, and communications are damaged, but it doesnʼt stop people. They prepare food in the yard, clean the surrounding area, and rake garbage in the apartments. Volunteers help the residents with food, and they feed the abandoned cats. Communal workers are resuming the work of networks, the territory is being patrolled by the military — many apartments have been cleaned by looters. Photographer Yura Palivoda visited Northern Saltivka especially for Babel, here is his photo report on how the district now lives.

Maria is a teacher, she is 92 years old. She has lived in the basement since the beginning of the war.

During the first month of the full-scale war, Victor stayed at home and witnessed the fighting. He later moved to Cherkasy to live with his parents but returned a few days ago.
Together with neighbors, they try to tidy up their homes. Put the generator, clear the area. "It is more fun when together."

For the first time in three months, Volodymyr came to see what was left of his garage. Before the first shelling, he managed to pick up his car. As a result of shelling and fires, a cooperative with 400 garages was completely destroyed.

Maryna and her neighbors make tea and prepare food in the yard of their own house. Thanks to the volunteers who help them a lot with food and groceries.

