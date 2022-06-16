Invaders destroyed Northern Saltivka, the most shelled area of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian army pushes the Russian army away from the city, and people return to the destroyed houses — photo report

Northern Saltivka is one of the largest residential areas of Kharkiv, located near the ring road. Earlier, 400,000 people lived here. After the February 24 and full-scale invasion, heavy fighting broke out in the area between the Russian occupiers, who were trying to seize Kharkiv, and the Ukrainian army. About 70% of houses in Northern Saltivka were destroyed. In early May, the Ukrainian army began to push the occupiers away from Kharkiv, and in June people began to return to the Northern Saltivka area. City officials say itʼs too early — the city is still under fire, and communications are damaged, but it doesnʼt stop people. They prepare food in the yard, clean the surrounding area, and rake garbage in the apartments. Volunteers help the residents with food, and they feed the abandoned cats. Communal workers are resuming the work of networks, the territory is being patrolled by the military — many apartments have been cleaned by looters. Photographer Yura Palivoda visited Northern Saltivka especially for Babel, here is his photo report on how the district now lives.