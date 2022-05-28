Stories The war. Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles, the occupiers entered Lyman, Moscow Patriarchy of Ukrainian Orthodox Church recognized its independence from Russia. Day 94: live coverage Author: Anna Kholodnova Date: 00:00, 28 may 2022 A local is tending flowers near his house, which was damaged by shelling. Moshchun village near Kyiv. Photo: Serhiy Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images Getty Images / «Babel'» The occupiers fired several rockets on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 10 National Guardsmen, most of the Lyman town is now not controlled by the Ukrainian military, and the UOC-Moscow Patriarchate has decided on the full independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from Russia.