At night and in the morning the enemy fired on Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

“A restless night and a restless morning. We have several "arrivals". Serious destruction," he said.

According to him, rescuers are dismantling the debris and looking for people.

The head of еру oblast council Mykola Lukashuk specified that in the morning occupiers let out three missiles on the Dnipro area.