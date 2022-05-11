The War. The US has decided on $40 billion for Ukraine, the occupiers were offered to exchange wounded soldiers with Azovstal defenders, occupiers want to annex Kherson Oblast. Day 78: live coverage

The US House of Representatives has passed a law providing for an additional $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, the vast majority of which will go to the purchase of weapons. The document must then be approved by the US Senate. Also on Wednesday, Ukraine offered Russia to pick up its prisoners in exchange for allowing wounded soldiers from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to exit through a humanitarian corridor. In addition, Russian state media reported that the occupying "authorities" of Kherson Oblast said they would ask Putin to include the region in Russia, to which the Kremlin replied that the issue should be resolved by residents of the Oblast. Follow the main events of the 78th day of the war in our live coverage. What happened the day before — see here.