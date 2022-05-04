The war. Russians conducted rocket strikes on seven Ukrainian oblasts, 156 persons were evacuated from Mariupol, the occupants started storming Azovstal. Day 70: live coverage

Russian army shelled with rockets seven Ukrainian oblasts: railway infrastructure was damaged in Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, three electrical substations in Lviv. The missile also hit in Artsyz town in Odesa Oblast. Anti-air defense worked in Kyiv and Vinnytsya Oblasts. 156 people managed to evacuate from Azovstal steel mill, 20 children among them. Russians started storming the mill. Tensions between Russia and Israel rise due to Sergei Lavrov's statements that Tel-Aviv supports “neo-nazist regime in Kyiv”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his speech before the Ukrainian Parliament said that in the nearest weeks Ukraine will receive Brimstone rocket systems and armored cars. Follow the key events of the 70th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on May 3).