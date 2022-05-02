The war. Russians hit Odesa with rocket missiles, people evacuated from Azovstal couldnʼt get to Zaporizhzhia, Bayraktars destroyed two russian boats near the Snake Island. Day 69: live coverage

The Russians shelled Odesa: missile hit a dormitory with 5 people. 15-year-old boy was killed, another underage girl hospitalized with injuries. Convoy of civilians evacuated from Azovstal on May 1 couldn't get to Zaporizhzhia. Two Russian Raptor-type boats were destroyed by Bayraktars near the Snake Island. Follow the key events of the 69th day of war in our live coverage. (Here is what happened on May 2.) This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers.