The war. Russia continues to drop heavy bombs on Mariupol, Ukrainian army recaptured Maryinka, sides exchanged war prisoners for the fifth time. Day 56: live coverage

Anhelina Sheremet
Facade of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, April 12, 2022.

In Mariupol, the Russian army dropped heavy bombs on “Azovstal” plant, it's almost completely destroyed now, and people still remain under its rubble. In Donetsk oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked the Russian occupiers and recaptured the city of Maryinka. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia held the fifth exchange of prisoners ― 76 people returned to Ukraine: 60 servicemen, including 10 officers, and 16 civilians. Follow the key events of the 56th day of the war in our live coverage (the key events of April 19 can be found here).