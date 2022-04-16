The war. Russians fired missiles at Kyiv and Kharkiv, in Mariupol, the occupiers plan the filtration, and Medvedchuk is under arrest without bail. Day 53: live coverage

Ukraine is again under the ocuupiersʼ missile attacks. Three people were killed in Kyiv and Kharkiv. The enemy also fired on the airport in Oleksandria (Kirovohrad Oblast), and four cruise missiles were shot down in Lviv Oblast. It became known about the plans of the occupiers from April 18 to close Mariupol for entry and exit to filter all men. They want to mobilize some of them. Also on Saturday, the court changed the measure of restraint of MP Viktor Medvedchuk, sending him into custody without bail. Follow the key events of the 53rd day of the war in our live coverage (and here you may read what happened on April 16).