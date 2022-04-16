Stories

The war. Ukrainian cities began “de-Russification”, the Russians shelled Kyiv and Sumy Oblasts, queues for the postmark with the sunken “Moscow” cruiser appeared in Kyiv. Day 52: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
The war. Ukrainian cities began “de-Russification”, the Russians shelled Kyiv and Sumy Oblasts, queues for the postmark with the sunken “Moscow” cruiser appeared in Kyiv. Day 52: live coverage

Women clean up the rubble at the Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant "Vizar" in Vyshneve, the suburb of Kyiv. Russian troops launched a missile strike on "Vizar" on April 15, 2022.

Ukrainian cities have begun “de-Russification”, changing the names associated with Russia. Streets and metro stations are being renamed in Kyiv and Dnipro. Signs of Russian sister cities have been dismantled in Odesa. Russian troops resumed the shelling of Kyiv and Sumy Oblasts for the first time in weeks. At the same time, queues of people wanting to receive the postmark with the sunken “Moscow” cruiser appeared before the Ukrposhta office on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv. Follow the key events of the 52nd day of the war in our live coverage (and here you can read what happened on April 15).