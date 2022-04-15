The war. Itʼs confirmed that the Ukrainian Army sank the “Moscow” Russian cruiser. both sides have exchanged the war prisoners for the fourth time, the occupants continue to shell Kharkiv. Day 51: live coverage

Russian Ministry of Defense officially stated that the “Moscow” cruiser, flagman of the Black Sea Navy Fleet, have sunk. Russians tried to tow it to the port after the fire, but due to the storm Russian warship went to the bottom of the sea. Also, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged war prisoners for the fourth time ― 22 Ukrainian military and 8 civilians returned home. Meanwhile, the Russian army continues to shell Kharkiv with artillery missiles and jet systems and prepares for the offensive in Donbas. Follow the key events of the 51st day of the war (and here's what happened on April 14).