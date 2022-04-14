The war. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 300 air targets of the Russian aviation, the EU and US provided Ukraine with military aid, and Russia refused to exchange Medvedchuk. Day 50: live coverage

In 50 days of the war Ukrainian army shot down 300 air targets of the Russian army. In Mariupol "Azov" regiment was able to join forces with soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. In the future, the units will continue to perform combat missions with reinforced personnel. Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited destroyed Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast. They condemned the atrocities of the Russian military in the occupied territories. The United States announced the $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, and the EU Council has agreed on €500 in support. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not want to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for prisoners. Follow the main events of the 50th day of the war in our live coverage (the key events of April 13 you can find here).