The war. Russians killed more than 20 thousand people in Mariupol, pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk was detained, engineers demined 168 settlements on the liberated territories. Day 49: live coverage

In 49 days of the war the Russians killed more than 20 thousand civilians in Mariupol, another 33,5 thousand were forcibly taken to Russia. Ukrainian Presidential Office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak assures that the authorities do everything possible to enhance the Mariupol's defense. Mass graves are baing found every day in Kyiv Oblast, as well as evidences of war crimes caused by Russians ― in Bucha town alone the bodies of 403 locals were found. The engineers have demined 168 liberated settlements in seven oblasts. Meanwhile the Ukrainian Security Service have detained top pro-Russian politician in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, who was in hiding since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Follow the key events of the 49th day of the war in our live coverage (the information about key events of April 12 can be found here).