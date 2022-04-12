The war. Russia tries to eliminate Kharkiv and Mykolayiv, Austrian Chancellor met Putin, Russians captured sailors of Liberia-flagged ship in Mariupol sea port. Day 48: live coverage

During the night Russians conducted rocket attacks on Mykolayiv city and oblast three times, also they hit Kharkiv and its suburbs 66 times. 11 civilians were killed, 14 wounded. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a closed meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Nehammer told Putin about Russian war crimes in Bucha and told that the EU will continue enhancing sanctions while there is war in Ukraine. Meanwhile Russians captured SMARTA cargo ship in Mariupol sea port. The captain's wife had been aboard it. 18 persons from the crew are Ukrainian citizens, one is Egyptian citizen. Follow our live coverage of the 48th day of Russian invasion in Ukraine (and here is what happened on April 11).