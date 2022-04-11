Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The rebuilding started on the liberated territories, the occupants shelled Dnipro city, destroyed an airport, Russia establishes camps for Ukrainians. Day 47: live coverage

Ukrainian government has allocated first billion of hryvnyas for the rebuilding of the territories liberated from the occupants. Russian army fired more then ten rockets at Dnipro city and the oblast, two of them hit the airport which is now almost destroyed. First camps for forcibly deported Ukrainians are established in Russia. The ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova reported about three such camps in Penza oblast where more than 400 Ukrainians are now being held, 147 of them are children. These camps are fenced and guarded, entry is only throught a checkpoint. Follow our live coverage of the 47th day of the war (and key events of April 10 can be found here)